Suns' Alex Len: Wakes up with double-double in win.
Len registered 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), and 13 rebounds across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 97-88 win over the Jazz
Tyson Chandler found himself in foul trouble Wednesday and Len outplaced Chandler with eight more minutes of action on the floor and a lot more offensive and defensive output, As the 24-year-old endures his fifth season with the Suns, he finds himself battling for playing time with a team struggling to find it's identity. A performance like this from Len puts Chandler's value seriously at risk, as coach Earl Watson lost patience with him last season and seemed all too eager to pull him on Wednesday. Chandler is the starter for now but Len has good upside spelling him and could eventually overtake him as the starting center if his output continues at this pace.
