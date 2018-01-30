Play

Suns' Alex Len: Will play Monday vs. Grizzlies

Len (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Len sat out the last three games with a sore ankle, but after testing the injury out during pregame warmups, he's feeling good enough to play. Despite being fresh off an injury, Len should see an elevated role, as both Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) and Marquese Chriss (ankle) are sitting out.

