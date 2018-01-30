Suns' Alex Len: Will play Monday vs. Grizzlies
Len (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Len sat out the last three games with a sore ankle, but after testing the injury out during pregame warmups, he's feeling good enough to play. Despite being fresh off an injury, Len should see an elevated role, as both Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) and Marquese Chriss (ankle) are sitting out.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...