Suns' Alex Len: Will play Tuesday vs. Kings
Updating a previous report, Len (ankle) will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
It was reported earlier Tuesday that Len was expected to sit out a fourth straight game, but he appears to have made enough progress in the lead-up to pregame warmups to be given the go ahead to play. His exact workload in his first game back is still unclear, so it may be wise to temper expectations for the big man Tuesday. Len's return could cut into the minutes of Marquese Chriss and Alan Williams.
