Suns' Alex Len: Will 'probably' sign elsewhere in offseason

Len expressed the desire to heavily explore his options in free agency this offseason, saying he'll "probably" be with a different team next year, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Len will head into the summer as an unrestricted free agent after accepting last season's $4.2 million qualifying offer. With the organization apparently ready to move on -- General Manager Ryan McDonough openly expresssing desire to find a center in the draft or in free agency -- Len is "Looking forward to the offseason. I think it's going to be exciting. It's the first time I'm actually going to have a chance to go where I want to go." He also expressed his feelings that the organization was limiting his skillset by often playing him fewer than 30 minutes per game and not allowing him to shoot mid-range jumpers. Whether within the role of a starter or a backup on a contending team, Len is mostly looking for "stability and consistency."