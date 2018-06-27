Suns' Alex Len: Won't be re-signed by Phoenix
Len will not be re-signed by the Suns, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Len was drafted by the Suns with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, but has not been able to fill in the role the Suns hoped he could, starting in just 47 of his 146 appearances over the past two seasons. Last year, he saw 20.2 minutes per contest, averaging 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and nearly a block on 56.6 percent shooting (a career high). And, with the Suns selecting center Deandre Ayton out of Arizona with the first overall pick in this year's draft, it became clear the organization was ready to move on from Len. That said, if Len can continue garnering around 20-25 minutes per game on a new team, he should retain some fantasy value, especially in deeper formats.
