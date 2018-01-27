Suns' Alex Len: Won't play Friday
Len (ankle) is out for Friday's contest against the Knicks.
This news isn't entirely unexpected considering Len was labeled as questionable after failing to go through practice Thursday. With him sitting out, Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler will likely see most of the run at center.
