Suns' Alex Len: Won't play vs. Houston
Len (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Len was unable to practice Saturday, and won't take the court Sunday against the Rockets. He's failed to play in his team's previous two games, and will likely be a game-time decision for Monday's contest against Memphis. Expect Tyson Chandler, Greg Monroe and Dragan Bender to see increased minutes with Len out of the picture.
