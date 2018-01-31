Suns' Alex Len: Won't play Wednesday
Len (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks.
Len was originally questionable heading into Wednesday's contest due to right ankle soreness, but the injury is apparently causing him enough discomfort to keep him out of the game. In his stead, Tyson Chandler, Greg Monroe and Marquese Chriss (ankle) are all candidates to see expanded roles.
