Coffey (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Suns' 122-115 loss to the Raptors.

After appearing in seven of the Suns' first eight games out of the All-Star break and averaging 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.9 minutes, Coffey has now been left out of the rotation for two of the past three contests. Though Dillon Brooks (hand) is likely still a week or more away from a return, the Suns appear set to move forward with Grayson Allen, Haywood Highsmith and Rasheer Fleming as their primary reserve options at forward and on the wing, which leaves Coffey and Ryan Dunn on the outside looking in for rotation spots.