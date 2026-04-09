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Suns' Amir Coffey: Sees six minutes in return
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1 min read
Coffey chipped in no counting stats across six minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 victory over Dallas.
This was Coffey's first appearance since March 19 after battling an ankle issue. He'll be an emergency depth option going forward.
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