Coffey ended with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Coffey was unable to connect from beyond the arc but added eight points off the bench after being held scoreless in his last appearance Thursday against San Antonio. He also dished out a season-high four assists and tied his season best in steals. Coffey could remain part of the rotation until Grayson Allen (ankle) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) are cleared to return.