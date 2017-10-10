Play

Bennett is dealing with a low back strain and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The exact severity remains unclear, so consider Bennett day-to-day moving forward. Bennett's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but tentatively consider him questionable for that contest.

