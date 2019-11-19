Suns' Aron Baynes: Added to injury report
Baynes is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a right hip contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baynes evidently picked up the injury during Monday night's matchup, and he's now in danger of missing the second half of the back-to-back. His availability likely won't be cleared up until pregame warmups.
