Suns' Aron Baynes: Booted to bench
Baynes is coming off the bench Thursday against the Knicks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Baynes had started the last 13 matchups for the Suns, averaging 9.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over that stretch. He'll retreat to a bench role Thursday, making way for Deandre Ayton to run with the first unit.
