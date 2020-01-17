Play

Baynes is coming off the bench Thursday against the Knicks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Baynes had started the last 13 matchups for the Suns, averaging 9.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over that stretch. He'll retreat to a bench role Thursday, making way for Deandre Ayton to run with the first unit.

More News
Our Latest Stories