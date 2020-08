Baynes (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

The big man is yet to play in Orlando, so even if he ultimately sits out, this is a step in the right direction. Considering the layoff, Baynes is unlikely to make an impact over Phoenix's final seeding games, but should the Suns make the playoffs, he could be back in the mix as the primary backup to Deandre Ayton.