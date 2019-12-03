Play

Baynes (calf) "didn't do much at all" during Tuesday's practice and is being considered day-to-day, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Baynes failed to play Monday night against Charlotte due to a calf injury, and he'll likely be a game-time call for Wednesday's game in Orlando. Frank Kaminsky would be in line to draw another start at center if Baynes is unable to go.

