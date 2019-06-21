Baynes, along with the 24th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was traded to the Suns on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This was a salary dump for the Celtics, who wanted Baynes off the books in order to create more salary cap space for this summer. With the Suns likely keeping their focus on young talent, it's unclear what kind of role Baynes will play in Phoenix should they keep him on the roster. Should he remain in the desert, he will likely be playing second fiddle at center to second-year big man Deandre Ayton.

