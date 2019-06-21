Suns' Aron Baynes: Dealt to Phoenix
Baynes, along with the 24th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was traded to the Suns on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This was a salary dump for the Celtics, who wanted Baynes off the books in order to create more salary cap space for this summer. With the Suns likely keeping their focus on young talent, it's unclear what kind of role Baynes will play in Phoenix should they keep him on the roster. Should he remain in the desert, he will likely be playing second fiddle at center to second-year big man Deandre Ayton.
More News
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...