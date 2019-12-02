Suns' Aron Baynes: Deemed questionable
Baynes (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte.
While there's a chance Baynes is in the lineup for a second straight game, he was initially listed as probable, so it looks like he's still bothered by a strained left calf. Baynes had previously missed five games with a separate injury, but he returned to the lineup Friday against Dallas, playing 25 minutes and finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds.
