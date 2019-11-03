Suns' Aron Baynes: Delivers another strong outing
Baynes had 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), four assists and two rebounds during Phoenix's 114-105 win at Memphis on Saturday.
Baynes has been making the most of DeAndre Ayton's suspension, and he topped the 20-point plateau for the second straight contest. He has made 46.1 percent of his threes so far, and that ability to stretch the floor could give his value a decent boost as a legit long-range threat.
