Baynes supplied 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 win over the Nets.

Though foul trouble and the blowout nature of the contest limited Baynes to his fewest minutes in his eight starts this season, the veteran center again produced another stellar stat line. Baynes will likely see a reduced role once Deandre Ayton returns from suspension Dec. 17, but until then, the 32-year-old looks like a must-own player even in 10-team fantasy leagues. During his eight-game run as a starter, Baynes is averaging 17.1 points (on 58.6 percent shooting from the field), 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 triples and 1.1 blocks in 26.0 minutes per contest.