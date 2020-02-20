Play

Baynes (hip) is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baynes missed the last 13 games before the All-Star break due to a hip injury, but he's on track to return Friday after returning to practice earlier in the week. Assuming he plays, Baynes could face a minutes restriction in his first game back from a lengthy layoff.

