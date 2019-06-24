The Suns have no plans to buy Baynes out of his contract and are expected to keep him on the roster in 2019-20, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Boston shipped Baynes to Phoenix last week, with Phoenix receiving the 24th overall pick and sending back a 2020 first-round pick for taking on the center, who is due $5.9 million for the upcoming season after exercising his player option earlier in the offseason. Though the Suns remain in rebuilding mode and can't promise the 32-year-old a major role, the organization appears to value Baynes as a capable veteran backup to starting center and 2018 No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. The arrival of Baynes and the Suns' supposed intention of keeping him suggests the team may not be in the market to re-sign Richaun Holmes, who served as Ayton's primary understudy last season.