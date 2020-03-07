Play

Baynes exploded for 37 points (12-23 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over the Blazers.

Baynes got the start due to DeAndre Ayton's absence, as the second-year center is dealing with an ankle problem, but the Australian grabbed the opportunity with both hands en route to career-best numbers in minutes played, points, field goals made and three-pointers made, while being just one board shy of matching his career-high mark as well. Despite his impressive performance, Baynes might head back to the bench as soon as Ayton is available. The Suns play the Bucks at home Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories