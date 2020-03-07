Baynes exploded for 37 points (12-23 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over the Blazers.

Baynes got the start due to DeAndre Ayton's absence, as the second-year center is dealing with an ankle problem, but the Australian grabbed the opportunity with both hands en route to career-best numbers in minutes played, points, field goals made and three-pointers made, while being just one board shy of matching his career-high mark as well. Despite his impressive performance, Baynes might head back to the bench as soon as Ayton is available. The Suns play the Bucks at home Sunday.