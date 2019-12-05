Suns' Aron Baynes: Likely out Thursday
Baynes (calf) is listed as doubtful Thursday against the Pelicans, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Baynes is on track to miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a left calf strain. Assuming he's unable to go, Frank Kaminsky should draw another start in his place, while Cheick Diallo should also benefit from increased run.
