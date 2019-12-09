Baynes (calf) is expected to play Monday night against the Timberwolves, but he'll likely have a minutes limit, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

A calf strain has mostly kept Baynes out of the lineup over the last several weeks, as he's appeared in just one of the team's last 10 games. All indications are that Baynes will make his return Monday, but coach Monty Williams implied that the big man will face an unspecified minutes restriction. With Deandre Ayton suspended for one more week, Baynes still has some appeal in season-long leagues -- assuming he's healthy -- but he's a fairly risky starter in weekly lineup leagues given the minutes restriction, coupled with the fact that Phoenix plays a three-game week.