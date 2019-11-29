Play

Baynes (hip) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Baynes has missed the past five games with a right hip bruise, although it seems likely that he could return Friday against Dallas. Over 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has averaged 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

