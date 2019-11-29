Suns' Aron Baynes: Listed as probable
Baynes (hip) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Baynes has missed the past five games with a right hip bruise, although it seems likely that he could return Friday against Dallas. Over 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has averaged 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.