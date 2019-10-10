Suns' Aron Baynes: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Baynes (nose) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Baynes, who's recovering from a broken nose, has a chance at returning to the court Thursday. If he's unable to go, look for Cheick Diallo and Frank Kaminsky to see larger than average roles.
