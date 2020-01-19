Baynes had three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 win over the Celtics.

Baynes has combined to log just 42 minutes across the last three contests while sophomore big man Deandre Ayton has gone for at least 20 points and 10 boards across 30-plus minutes in every game during this recent stretch. Baynes had a good run in the early portion of the campaign, but at this point he's likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues unless Ayton misses time.