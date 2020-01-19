Suns' Aron Baynes: Logs 12 minutes
Baynes had three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 win over the Celtics.
Baynes has combined to log just 42 minutes across the last three contests while sophomore big man Deandre Ayton has gone for at least 20 points and 10 boards across 30-plus minutes in every game during this recent stretch. Baynes had a good run in the early portion of the campaign, but at this point he's likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues unless Ayton misses time.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.