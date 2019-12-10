Baynes (calf) put up 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes off the bench Monday in the Suns' 125-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Playing for just the second time in 11 games due to calf and hip injuries, Baynes was eased back into the Phoenix rotation as the backup to Frank Kaminsky. Baynes still ended up seeing the most minutes of the Suns' centers and should benefit from a slight uptick in playing time for at least the team's next three games. That should make Baynes worth holding in most 12-team leagues for the time being, but his fantasy value will take a major hit when Deandre Ayton (suspension) returns to action Dec. 17 versus the Clippers.