Baynes played 18 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Suns' 120-99 loss to the Clippers, finishing with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and four rebounds.

After playing in both ends of the Suns' back-to-back set and in five consecutive games overall, Baynes looks to have moved past the left calf injury that cost him the first four contests of December. However, Baynes has topped out at 21 minutes in those five games, and his chances of seeing his playing time increase in any dramatic way likely came to an end after starting center Deandre Ayton (suspension) returned Tuesday following a 25-game absence. The Suns may look to take advantage of Baynes' strong shooting from the outside by deploying him alongside Ayton more often, but until that happens, the Australian big man probably won't be worth holding in 12-team formats or shallower.