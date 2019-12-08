Coach Monty Williams said Baynes (calf) is in "a good place" to play Monday versus the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Baynes suffered the left calf strain in his return from a five-game absence Nov. 29 and has missed the last four games, but he may be able to retake the court Monday. The veteran big man has been sidelined nine of last 10 games between the hip and calf injuries, so he could be eased into action if able to play against Minnesota, per Gina Mizell of The Athletic.