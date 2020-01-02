Suns' Aron Baynes: Minutes reduced Wednesday
Baynes ended with four points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 mintues during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Lakers.
Baynes remained in the starting lineup Wednesday but had his playing time reduced. DeAndre Ayton continues to work his way back from an ankle sprain but did play 32 minutes in this one. It appears only a matter of time before Ayton supplants Baynes in the opening five. After a brief period of 12-team relevance, Baynes value is likely to be limited to deeper formats moving forward.
