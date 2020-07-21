Baynes (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Orlando with the Suns' main traveling party July 7 and has yet to resume practicing with the team ahead of the season restart, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Along with Baynes, Ricky Rubio hasn't been spotted at the Suns' practice sessions either, with head coach Monty Williams having thus far provided little explanation behind either player's absence due to medical privacy reasons, per Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com. The Suns will resume their season July 31 against the Wizards, giving Baynes just a week and a half to complete a quarantine in Orlando and clear all COVID-19-related protocols before he's eligible to join the team for workouts. Given that abbreviated timeline and his lack of training with team, Baynes could face a minute restriction or be held out of action entirely even if he's back with the team before the July 31 contest.