Coach Monty Williams said that Baynes needs more five-on-five practice reps before playing in a game, but that it's tough to get those reps because the Suns play every other day, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Baynes wasn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's opener against the Wizards, but he didn't see the floor. Considering what coach Williams noted, it's unclear when we may see Baynes take the court in the bubble. For the duration of his absence, we should see Frank Kaminsky rack up minutes as the backup center.