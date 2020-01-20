Baynes (hip) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against San Antonio.

Baynes is dealing with a sore hip, and he's tracking to sit out Monday as the Suns head into a four-game week. The big man recently moved back to the bench after a string of starts at center, and it's come with a decline in minutes. He saw only 15 minutes of action agains the Knicks on Thursday before playing 12 minutes Saturday in Boston.