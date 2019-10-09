Suns' Aron Baynes: Not playing Tuesday
Baynes (nose) will not play in Tuesday's exhibition tilt against the Timberwolves, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baynes is recovering from a broken nose, so there is no reason to push him to suit up for a preseason game unless he is healthy. Cheick Diallo and Frank Kaminsky are expected to absorb his minutes.
