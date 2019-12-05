Play

Coach Monty Williams said Baynes (calf) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Baynes will sit for a third consecutive contest as he continues to work his way back from a strained left calf. In his place, Frank Kaminsky should pick up another start at center, while Cheick Diallo should also benefit from increased run.

