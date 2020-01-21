Suns' Aron Baynes: Officially out
Baynes (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Antonio, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baynes was deemed doubtful with a left hip injury, so this update isn't surprising. Deandre Ayton and Cheick Diallo will take over minutes at center with Baynes out of the mix.
