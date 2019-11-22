Suns' Aron Baynes: Out again Saturday
Baynes (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Baynes will miss his third straight game due to a hip injury. Frank Kaminsky should be in line to draw another start at center as a result.
