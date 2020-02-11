Play

Baynes (hip) won't play in Wednesday's matchup against Golden State, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baynes will miss yet another contest, as the center hasn't taken the floor since Jan. 18 against Boston. With the All-Star break coming up, Baynes should benefit from the extended time off and could possibly make a return next Friday, Feb. 21 in Toronto.

