Suns' Aron Baynes: Out Friday
Baynes (hip) won't play Friday against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
As expected, Baynes will miss a third straight contest due to left hip soreness. His next opportunity to play arrives Sunday against the Grizzlies.
