Suns' Aron Baynes: Out Saturday
Baynes (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Houston, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Baynes will miss a fourth straight game due to a left calf strain. Look for Frank Kaminsky to continue to start in Baynes' absence.
