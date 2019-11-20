Suns' Aron Baynes: Out Tuesday
Baynes (hip) is out Tuesday against the Kings, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
A bruised right hip will force Baynes to miss his first game of the season. In his place, Frank Kaminsky and Cheick Diallo could see expanded roles.
