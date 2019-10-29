Suns' Aron Baynes: Perfect from field in third start
Baynes delivered 12 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Monday's 96-95 loss to the Jazz.
This was Baynes third straight start following Deandre Ayton's suspension. While Baynes drew the start, Frank Kaminsky saw more minutes (32) and was more effective on the boards with eight rebounds. There are still 22 games remaining on Ayton's suspension. That said, Kaminsky seems to be getting the bigger boost due to Ayton's absence.
