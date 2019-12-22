Suns' Aron Baynes: Playing time increases Saturday
Baynes finished with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 loss to Houston.
Baynes shifted back into the starting lineup, playing 32 minutes in the loss. Since returning from a calf injury, Baynes' playing time had been monitored very closely. Unfortunately for Baynes, DeAndre Ayton (ankle) could return at any moment, a move that is likely to see him return to a 20-minute role at best. He has had somewhat of a breakout season but is unlikely to be a standard league asset once the Suns' have everyone back on deck.
