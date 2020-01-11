Suns' Aron Baynes: Plays 18 minutes as starter
Baynes had eight points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in a win over the Magic on Friday, adding five rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes.
As one of the more surprising pickups earlier in the season due to DeAndre Ayton's suspension, Baynes has predictably lost some luster since then. Moreover, in the six games since Ayton returned from his sprained ankle, Baynes has produced 9.7 points, 7.8 boards and 0.3 blocks per game, while shooting just 39.6 percent from the field. The efficiency can be improved, but even so, the 33-year old is more of a deep league asset while the Suns' frontcourt is healthy.
