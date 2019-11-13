Baynes tallied 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Baynes reached the 20-point threshold for the fourth time in six games, with his efficient shooting from long range enabling the big scoring performance. The center has been sharp from distance throughout the season, drilling at least one three-pointer in each of the Suns' 10 games and converting them at a 50 percent clip.