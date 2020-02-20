Suns' Aron Baynes: Practices Wednesday
Baynes (hip) was able to practice Wednesday and could return Friday against Toronto, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Baynes appears to be trending in the right direction coming out of the All-Star break as coach Monty Williams emphasized that he was "hopeful" that the veteran center would make a return from a 13-game absence against the Raptors. While it was an encouraging step, Baynes will remain a questionable designation until the team provides an official update to his availability.
