Baynes (hip) is probable for Sunday's contest against Utah, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bayes has participated in each of the Suns' last two matchups, logging an averaging of 12 minutes and posting 4.5 points per game. Although his hip injury appears to be lingering, the center will likely take the court for a third straight outing Monday in Utah.

