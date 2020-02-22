Suns' Aron Baynes: Probable Saturday
Baynes is considered probable for Saturday's tilt with Chicago due to a hip injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
While Baynes' name is on the injury report, there's a good chance he'll play. He made his return from an extended absence due to the same issue Friday, generating five points, a rebound, an assist and a block in 11 minutes of play.
